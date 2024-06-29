Trinity Health Livingston Clarifies Howell Campus Open Until 2026

June 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Livingston’s Howell campus will remain open until 2026.



President John O’Malley sent a letter to patients and the Livingston County community to assure that Trinity Health Livingston in Howell is still fully operational. He said there may have been some confusion following the announcement that the hospital entered into an agreement to sell its legacy hospital campus in 2026 to Catholic Healthcare International.



O’Malley offered the following key takeaways:



-All services, including the 24-hour Emergency Department, will continue as usual and uninterrupted at the Byron Road location in Howell.



-That will remain the case until the brand new, state-of-the-art replacement hospital opens in Brighton in 2026.



-Their dedicated team remains committed to providing the community with the high-quality care they deserve.



A link to the full letter is provided.