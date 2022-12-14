Construction To Start In Early 2023 On New Hospital

December 14, 2022

Construction will proceed early next year on a new state-of-the-art hospital in Livingston County.



Trinity Health Michigan announced plans to build a replacement hospital that will enhance patient access and create an integrated campus of medical and surgical care at its existing medical center in Genoa Township.



Construction is scheduled to break ground in early 2023 on a four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital consisting of 56 acuity adaptable beds, 18 existing Short Stay Unit beds, and eight licensed operating rooms. The existing medical center facility will also undergo renovations.



Trinity Health’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the three-year project with a budget of $238.2 (m) million. The Board’s vote caps a multi-year effort to relocate inpatient and outpatient services from the aging Trinity Health Livingston hospital in Howell to the campus of Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.



President and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan and Southeast Regions Rob Casalou said he’s really excited for patients and their families who will benefit most from the new state-of-the-art hospital. He commended the Trinity Health Board of Directors, Hospital President John O’Malley and the entire Trinity Health Livingston leadership team for their tireless advocacy of the project. Casalou added that “With all the challenges and distractions of the last three years, the commitment of our local leaders to this project has never wavered and, because of their efforts, we are now in a position to break ground”.



A press release states that when open in 2025, the new hospital will bring together leading healthcare providers and services to offer a continuum of care in one convenient location for Livingston County and surrounding communities. The Board's approval is said to be the culmination of years of work from individuals and teams from across the hospital, the health system and the community.



The new hospital will feature a better design of acuity-adaptable patient rooms that bring care to the patient rather than requiring the patient to be transferred to other units of care. Acuity-adaptable rooms will accommodate medical, surgical and intermediate care - also called step-down - from one centralized room throughout the patient's stay, from admission to discharge.



President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton John O’Malley said “Adding inpatient care to our Brighton campus provides opportunities to integrate services in one location within a modern care environment designed to meet the changing needs of our community. A new hospital enhances medical services from an easily accessible location, delivered by exceptional providers our patients have come to know and trust”.



The new hospital will offer the following medical services: Primary Care, General Medicine, Gynecological Surgery, Urology, Cardiology & Intensive Cardiac Rehab, Orthopedics, Minimally Invasive General Surgery, Bariatric Surgery and Oncology.



President of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston Alonzo Lewis commented “Trinity Health Livingston is blessed to be part of an integrated, nationwide health system, which offers local residents a wealth of resources and support close to home. In the event higher acuity care is required, our clinical team at Trinity Health Ann Arbor works seamlessly with the team in Livingston to ensure patients receive the timely, high-quality care they need”.



A fundraising goal of $5 million has been established to support the new Trinity Health Livingston hospital. Community and Trinity Health Michigan leaders participated in a fundraising feasibility study conducted in early 2022, which was said to have demonstrated the value placed on a community hospital as a vital, local resource.



As a non-profit organization, the hospital says it invests the philanthropic support it receives into the patient experience, clinical excellence, access to care, and innovative health and wellness initiatives.



A philanthropic campaign will be revealed in the coming months to support the new hospital and build on past giving for specialty care such as the Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center, an Emergency Room, Breast Health Services, Surgical Services, Diabetes Prevention, and Care for the Underserved Fund.



Though future plans for the existing Trinity Health Livingston hospital in Howell have not yet been determined, Trinity Health Michigan says it is committed to ensuring that the space continues to be a vibrant part of the Howell community. As those details are determined, the public will be notified.



