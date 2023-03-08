New Grant Program To Support Vulnerable Populations

March 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new grant program aims to support vulnerable populations in Livingston County.



Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Ann Arbor announced the launch of the 2023 “Investing in Our Communities Grant Program”. It’s designed to provide funding for sustainable projects in Washtenaw and Livingston counties that promote optimal health for vulnerable populations.



Applications received by April 3rd will be considered for grants of up to $50,000 for each organization.



President of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston Alonzo Lewis said they’re excited to once again support initiatives that help promote happier, healthier and more vibrant communities. To fulfill their mission of being a transforming healing presence, he says their hospitals are looking to support organizations seeking to address health concerns most affecting the communities they serve.



The grant program is designed to provide funding based on needs identified in the Trinity Health Ann Arbor & Livingston 2021 Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) and CHNA Implementation Plan.



Organizations will be considered for a grant if they meet certain criteria. For Trinity Health Livingston, that includes serving all zip codes in Livingston County. Focus areas include mental health, substance use disorder, access to care, transportation, and food security/access.



More information about how to apply for a grant and a complete list of eligibility requirements is available in the attached release.