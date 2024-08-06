Trinity Health Livingston Earns 5-Star Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

August 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston has been awarded a 5-star rating by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), according to the recently released 2024 Overall Hospital Quality Star Ratings report.



This achievement places Trinity Health Livingston among the top 8.2% of hospitals nationwide to have received a distinguished 5-star designation. Chelsea Hospital, Trinity Health Livingston’s sister hospital, was also recognized with a 5-star rating.



“To be ranked among the very best hospitals in America for the delivery of high-quality care is an extraordinary achievement,” said John O'Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center — Brighton.



“I am incredibly proud of our team members – from our physicians and nurses to other critically needed support staff – whose unwavering commitment to patients is the driving force behind this recognition. The hard work and dedication they put on display every day in the hospital is what makes this honor possible.”



The 2024 Overall Star Rating evaluates hospitals based on 46 publicly reported quality measures on Medicare.gov, categorized into five key areas: Mortality, Safety of Care, Readmission, Patient Experience, and Timely & Effective Care.



This recognition builds upon Trinity Health Livingston’s commitment to excellence. The hospital has a long history of receiving top quality awards, demonstrating its dedication to providing safe and effective care.



This includes routinely being recognized with “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group, a nationally known quality and patient safety watchdog.