Trinity Health Livingston To Address Most Pressing Community Needs

July 22, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Livingston says it plans to address the most pressing community needs identified in a 2024 Health Assessment.



Following completion of a comprehensive Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA), Trinity Health Livingston identified the top priority health needs in its service area to be mental health; food and nutrition security; and access to services - with an emphasis on transportation.



Over the next three years, Trinity Health Livingston in partnership with local community organizations, will focus its community benefit resources on programs designed to address those priorities.



The CHNA report was developed from a thorough review of national, state, and local data, along with key stakeholder interviews and community focus groups. Through the process, Trinity Health Livingston identified the most significant opportunities where the hospital could make a positive impact on health and well-being within the community.



President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton John O’Malley said “Our recently completed community health needs assessment shines a bright light on areas that we as a community can work together on to strengthen and improve. Our hospital is committed to doing its part and working with our community partners to create a healthier future for everyone."



Driven by a mission to serve Michigan communities, Trinity Health said it prioritizes the health needs of under-served and vulnerable populations - and its commitment to community benefit extends well beyond the walls of hospitals and clinics. By dedicating resources each year to community programs and initiatives, Trinity Health said it strives to fulfill its ethical and moral responsibility as a faith-based health care provider. It added the focus on community health and well-being directly addresses health disparities and further strengthens the bond between the health system and the communities it serves.



Looking ahead, Trinity Health Livingston is working on an implementation plan to address each identified need by leveraging its resources and partnerships, advocating for policy and system change, awarding community impact grants, focusing on the poor and most vulnerable, and by addressing barriers to care and other social influencers of health.



The recently published 2024 CHNA reports for all nine Trinity Health Michigan hospitals can be found in the top provided link.



Trinity Health said one example of the health system’s efforts in Livingston County includes support of the Livingston Essential Transportation Service (LETS) van, which provides door-to-door service for anyone requiring medical and social services. It said support of the transportation program also removes obstacles to accessing essential services such as grocery shopping and employment. In 2023, Trinity Health Livingston contributed $40,000 to LETS, and an additional $21,216 to help fund an additional wheelchair-accessible van during off-peak hours.



Meanwhile as a statewide health system serving communities throughout southeast and West Michigan, Trinity Health Michigan said it invested $200.1 million last year in community benefit programs, charity care and financial assistance. Those commitments are summarized in the FY23 Community Health and Well-Being Annual Report. That link is also provided.