Trinity Health Livingston Celebrates Completion of 5,000th Robot-Assisted Surgery

October 6, 2025

Trinity Health Livingston announces it recently completed its 5,000th robot-assisted surgery, marking a major milestone for Livingston County’s only hospital.



According to a release, the achievement highlights the hospital’s rapid surgical growth and its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced care to the community.



“This milestone is far more than a number, it’s the result of a decade of determination, and teamwork,” said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.



“We have developed a safe, high-quality robotic surgery program right here in the heart of Livingston County. I’m deeply grateful to our community for trusting us with their care, and to the leaders of Trinity Health who invested the resources and believed in our vision. This is what happens when passionate people come together to serve the common good. I couldn’t be more proud of our team.”



Eric Davies, M.D., a general surgeon specializing in weight loss surgery at Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health IHA Medical Group, was the physician that performed the hospital’s 5,000th robot-assisted surgery.



Dr. Davies is a high-volume surgeon and one of only a few in Michigan that performs the modified duodenal switch using robotic-assisted laparoscopy, a minimally invasive technique that improves outcomes, reduces pain, and accelerates recovery for patients undergoing weight loss surgery.



“Reaching 5,000 surgeries is a powerful reflection of the trust our community places in us, and of the depth and breadth of surgical care we provide,” said Dr. Davies. “From weight loss procedures to gallbladder surgery, hernia repair and colectomies, our team delivers experienced, high-quality care every single day.”



Launched in 2017, Trinity Health Livingston’s robotic-assisted surgical program has expanded from Bariatrics to include Urology and Gynecology cases. When the replacement hospital opens in 2026, Trinity Health Livingston will feature eight state-of-the-art operating rooms, including two da Vinci Surgical Robotic platforms. This investment positions the hospital to continue providing advanced, high-quality surgical care for generations to come.



