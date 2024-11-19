Trinity Health Livingston Awarded Highest Hospital Safety Grade

November 19, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Leapfrog Group gave Trinity Health Livingston an A in hospital safety for 2024.



General hospitals across the country receive grades from A through F from the group. The grades are based on “more than 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent them,” a press release from the hospital said.



“As Livingston County’s only hospital, we are blessed to have a high performing team that is committed to providing patients with the safest, most reliable care possible,” John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center — Brighton, said. “Every colleague plays a crucial role in ensuring our patients receive safe, effective, and high-quality care, and this recognition reinforces our shared mission. Providing safe care is a responsibility of every team member, and we are dedicated to continuously improving our practices to ensure the well-being of every patient that entrusts us with their care.”



The Leapfrog Group is the only hospital ratings program that focuses solely on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries. Experts say more than 500 patients die per day due to preventable means in the United States.



Grades are updated in the fall and spring each year.



The program is free to the public, peer-reviewed and fully transparent, the group said.



“Achieving an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade is a significant accomplishment for Trinity Health Livingston,” Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, said. “It reflects enormous dedication to your patients and their families, and your whole community should be proud. I extend my congratulations to Trinity Health Livingston, its leadership, clinicians, staff and volunteers for their tireless efforts to put patients first.”



