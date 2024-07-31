Trinity Health Livingston & Ann Arbor Award Community Grants

July 31, 2024

Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Ann Arbor have awarded eight grants to community-based organizations in Livingston and Washtenaw Counties.



The organizations chosen are being provided financial support to further improve the health and well-being of residents living and working in communities served by each hospital.



To be considered for a grant, each non-profit organization submitted an application demonstrating how their program addressed one or more priority needs identified in the hospitals’ most recent Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA). The two-year grant, which can total up to $50,000 per year for each organization, will help fund sustainable projects that promote optimal health among vulnerable populations.



“Our Mission calls on us to make investments to elevate the health and wellbeing of those we serve,” said Alonzo Lewis, president of Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Livonia, Livingston and Oakland. “But we can’t do it alone. We look to leverage the capabilities and talents of other leading community-based organizations so that together we fulfill our promise of being a transforming, healing presence in the communities we serve.”





The health priorities identified for each hospital include:



Trinity Health Livingston



-Mental health

-Food & Nutrition Security

-Access to Services (emphasis on transportation)





Trinity Health Ann Arbor



- Mental health

-Access to Services (emphasis on Maternal & Infant Health and Food Access)

-Housing





This year’s grant recipients include:



1. Food Gatherers – Investing in their Healthy School Pantry Program which improves access to healthy food for families who struggle with hunger in the 48197 and 48198 zip codes.



2. Gleaners – Support for Gleaners’ Fresh Market at the Shared Harvest Pantry, which provides food-insecure families across Livingston County weekly access to fresh produce and dairy, free of charge.



3. Growing Forward Together – Support for their Survivor Moms’ Companion psychoeducation program and platform which matches doulas with birthing people to address unmet mental health needs.



4. Growing Hope – Support for their Food Access Programs at the Ypsilanti Farmers Market, including the Community Growers Booth and the Power of Produce Club, teaching children about fruits and vegetables.



5. Jewish Family Services – Support for a medically tailored meal intervention to vulnerable pregnant people in Washtenaw County, increasing access for pregnant people to receive and consume nutritious food, support healthy pregnancies, and reduce short and long-term risks for both mother and child.



6. LACASA – Investing to train local professionals as HOPE (Healthy Outcomes from Positive Experiences) facilitators, which helps mitigate childhood trauma, ease toxic stress, and help children and youth grow into more resilient, healthy adults.



7. Washtenaw Area Council for Children – Investing to provide sleepwear and cribs to eligible participants in their Safe Sleep, Safe Baby program.



8. Ypsilanti Meals on Wheels – Funding for their aging-in-place support program, Care on Wheels (CoW), that helps older adults age in place more safely and independently while providing caregivers with strategies, tools, and knowledge to make caring for their loved ones easier and sustainable.



John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton said ““We are fully committed to addressing identified health needs that exist in our community, whether that be with our time or financial support. We are excited to partner with these exceptional organizations and look forward to making a meaningful impact together.”





As a statewide health system serving communities throughout southeast and West Michigan, Trinity Health Michigan invested $200.1 million in community benefit programs, charity care and financial assistance last year.



Recently published 2024 CHNA reports for Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston hospitals can be found in the provided link.