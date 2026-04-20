Trinity Health Keeps Lab Draw at Former Howell Hospital

April 20, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Now that Trinity Health has officially moved its operations from Howell to a new campus in Brighton, a lot of people have asked what will become of the old McPherson Hospital?



John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Medical Center Brighton, said the hospital group still has a purchase agreement with Catholic Healthcare International.



CHI last year announced plans to establish the Saint Padre Pio Institute for the Relief of Suffering, School of Osteopathic Medicine, which will offer a fully Catholic education, ensuring that students graduate with an elite medical degree as well as a Master’s in Catholic Bioethics and Medical Theology.



The Institute will include the Terri Schiavo Home for the Brain Injured, a faithful Catholic hospice, a fully faithful Catholic multi-specialty physician practice, a Center for Unborn Children to include Catholic NaPro Fertility Care (an alternative to IVF), and much more,” according to the announcement.



O’Malley said Trinity Health will maintain a presence in Howell as well.



“The community has reached out to us. They’ve asked us, hey, can you leave your lab draw station there? It’s a wonderful lab draw station. It’s close parking. It’s easy in-and-out. And we are doing that,” he said.



“It will be independently owned by Catholic Healthcare International. We are going to lease space from them for that lab draw station, so we can better service the community still in Howell.”



CHI’s announcement is linked below.