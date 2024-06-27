Trinity Health Livingston Renews Push For Philanthropic Giving For New Hospital

June 27, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Livingston is seeking community support to help “cross the finish line” with constructing a new state-of-the-art hospital.



Press Release:



Following the announcement that Trinity Health Livingston has entered into an agreement to sell its legacy campus in Howell, the hospital is making a renewed push for its ongoing "Forging our Future" campaign to raise $5 (m) million in philanthropic giving to complete construction of its replacement hospital, located on the campus of Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.



“We've cleared most of the major hurdles, and our dream of a state-of-the-art replacement hospital is within reach," said John O'Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton. "But to bring this vision to life, we need one final push. Construction is moving full speed ahead, and we need the support of local residents, community organizations, and businesses to help get us across the finish line. We also want our community to know that our Howell legacy hospital remains open and that all services will continue to be offered there until 2026, when our replacement hospital opens in Brighton."



In 2022, Trinity Health’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the three-year construction project with a budget of $238.2 (m) million - $5 million of which would come from philanthropic giving.



The four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital will consist of 56 acuity adaptable beds, 18 existing short stay unit beds, and eight licensed operating rooms. The construction budget also includes renovations for portions of the existing Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton.



Financial contributions made to "Forging our Future" will directly fund construction of the facility.



The hospital was designed to accommodate the most advanced medical equipment and attract leading medical professionals, ensuring the highest-quality care close to home for generations to come. It is also being built with growth in mind, with dedicated shell space that can be adapted to accommodate for new medical services as the community’s needs evolve.



“This project signifies Trinity Health's unwavering commitment to exceptional health care for Livingston County residents,” said Douglas Ferrick, regional vice president of philanthropy at Trinity Health – Southeast Michigan. “Our Livingston community has always been a generous supporter of our healing mission. A gift to this campaign allows someone the rare opportunity to make a tangible difference in the health and wellbeing of their friends, family members and neighbors, many of whom will come to need hospital services at some point in their lives.”



The Livingston County community's past investments in Trinity Health have made a significant difference, paving the way for new and expanded health services in Brighton. This includes the Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center, Surgical Services, and the Emergency Department. The "Forging our Future" campaign builds on this legacy to sustain a healing mission for the entire community.



How to Get Involved



•Become a Champion: Spread the word! Share this news with your network and encourage others to join this transformative journey.



•Donate: Donations of all sizes are needed and appreciated.



•Leave Your Mark: Larger contributions and corporate gifts ($25,000+) can explore naming opportunities for hospital departments, key spaces, patient rooms, or even the entire hospital.



Those interested in supporting "Forging our Future" can visit the Trinity Health website for architectural renderings, construction updates, and a detailed project timeline. You can also get more information or make a donation by contacting Gift Officer Lindsay Debolski at 248-755-3510 or lindsay.debolski@trinity-health.org.