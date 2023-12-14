Trinity Health Michigan "Frontline Healthcare Worker Champion"

December 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Trinity Health Michigan has been named a 2023 “Frontline Healthcare Worker Champion”.



The healthcare provider was recognized by the National Fund for Workforce Solutions as a 2023 CareerSTAT “Frontline Healthcare Worker Champion” award winner.



The program recognizes organizations that create good jobs and build equitable workplaces by making significant investments in supporting frontline workers. The award is said to build on Trinity Health Michigan’s recognition by the National Fund for Workforce Solutions as an Emerging Champion in 2017.



According to the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, champions create a worker-centered culture of learning and leverage their influence to create organizational and regional change where employers, workers, and communities thrive.



Award honorees were selected for using workforce development strategies that promote racial equity and inclusion, having accessible training and skills development opportunities, and frontline career progression within its workforce.



Shana Lewis is the National Director of the Office of Workforce Development and Talent Supply Chain Innovation for Trinity Health. She said their health system has been at the forefront of developing innovative and thoughtful strategies to ensure their colleagues have the tools and support needed to succeed, grow, and thrive. Lewis said “By investing in our colleagues and in their career paths, they are able to offer their very best, resulting in safer, higher-quality care for patients.”



Award winners will be highlighted throughout the upcoming year, culminating in an awards ceremony in September.