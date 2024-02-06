Trinity Health Grants Support Cardiac Emergency Response

February 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston have announced a grant program to provide community-based organizations with training, equipment and supplies to support implementation of a Cardiac Emergency Response Program. The goal of the grant program is to prepare the community to respond to cardiac emergencies that occur outside of the hospital setting.



“As our region’s most trusted health care leader, it is important for us to help prepare local businesses and residents as they respond to emergency events in the community,” said Lacey Sapkiewicz, executive director of Service Line Development and Community Impact at Trinity Health Ann Arbor.



“The majority of cardiac events occur out in the community, and your survival rate increases substantially if a bystander is trained or educated to respond. This is why it is so important we lead this effort with the help and support of our community partners.”



Data shows an individual’s survival rate declines based on lack of education, awareness, and comfort level of using an AED and/or performing hands-only CPR as a bystander until emergency responders arrive, and this outcome is further worsened in communities of need.



Successful grant applicants will be provided with an AED (if desired), replacement batteries and pads, training and certification on hands-only CPR, and all appropriate training needed to implement their own Cardiac Emergency Response Program.



Eligibility Requirements:



• Eligible organizations include non-profit community-based organizations, faith-based organizations, and local governmental entities (i.e. a school district, a public health department, a housing agency/authority).



• Agencies must operate within or primarily serve the following service area: 48197, 48198, and Livingston County. Programs that serve populations outside of these regions will receive much lower priority for funding.



• Applications are due on March 4, 2024.

For a full list of rules and eligibility requirements, please click the link below. If you have any questions, please e-mail Danielle Smith (Danielle.Smith@trinity-health.org), administrative services coordinator for Community Health & Well-Being at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston.