Trinity Health Michigan Hospitals Earn CHIME Recognition

October 12, 2022

Some local hospitals are among those named the “most technologically advanced” for the second straight year.



The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) announced that eight Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have received 2022 CHIME Digital Health “Most Wired” recognitions.



Trinity Health Michigan hospitals have been awarded Digital Health Certified recognition at Level 9 for the acute and ambulatory categories. Hospitals that reach Level 9 or above are described as leaders in healthcare technology who actively push the industry forward by leveraging the technologies in innovative ways while encouraging technological adoption across the organization.



This marks the tenth straight year Trinity Health Oakland has received the recognition, as well as the fifth straight year for Trinity Health Livonia. Additionally, this is the second straight year for Trinity Health Ann Arbor, Trinity Health Livingston, Chelsea Hospital, Trinity Health Saint Mary’s, Grand Rapids, Trinity Health Muskegon and Trinity Health Shelby receiving recognition.



Trinity Health Michigan Chief Operating Officer Shannon Striebich says Trinity Health Michigan is at the forefront of hospitals within the state that are incorporating new and innovative technologies to deliver an increasingly higher quality of care to patients. With the technological advances being deployed in their hospitals today, she says their patients are able to receive the best care possible. Striebich added that they’re very appreciative to CHIME for the recognition and are proud of the fact that all of their hospitals have earned it year after year.



The survey, conducted by CHIME, provides data and analyses to health care communities around the world by measuring optimal use of information technology, including infrastructure, security, data management and more. More information about the CHIME Digital Health Most Wired program is available in the provided link.