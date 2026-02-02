Trinity Health: Brighton HS Leadership Class Raised Record $100K During Pink Week

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Livingston reports it received the largest Pink Week donation in the event’s history, more than $103,000 raised by the Brighton High School Leadership Class.



All proceeds fund supportive cancer care services, including transportation to and from appointments, oncology counseling services for patients and their families, and services to help ease the effects that cancer can have on a patient’s appearance, according to a release.



Pink Week, a communitywide fundraising initiative held annually and led by the BHS Leadership Class, brings together students, families, local businesses, and community members to support cancer patients receiving care at Trinity Health Livingston’s Warren R. and Lauraine A. Hoensheid Cancer Center.



“Just when I think I couldn’t possibly be more impressed, these young people dig a little deeper, they give a little more of themselves, and they show us all the overwhelming power of a generous spirit,” said John O’Malley, president of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center Brighton.



“To the students that were involved in leading this, and to everyone who helped make this record-setting donation possible, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. This contribution will be put to work immediately, and it will help make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients.”



This year’s $103,031.11 total represents the highest fundraising achievement in the 14 year partnership between the school and the hospital and brings overall contributions from Pink Week to the cancer center to $528,514.34 to date.



The annual check presentation includes guided tours of the Cancer Center -- an experience Trinity reports has been credited with inspiring students to pursue higher education and future careers in the medical field, including oncology.



“The highest level of care we can offer includes supportive services that help make a patient’s cancer journey a little easier,” said Katie Beekman, M.D., medical director of Oncology at Trinity Health Southeast Michigan.



“A cancer diagnosis can bring so many challenges. This gift allows us to provide the same high quality care, along with the supportive services we would want for our own families.”



As a non-profit health system, Trinity Health Livingston relies on philanthropic support.



You can donate online at the link below, or contact Lindsay Debolski, Trinity Health Livingston’s gift officer, at (517) 545-5151 or lindsay.debolski@trinity-health.org.