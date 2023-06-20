Trinity Health Awards Grants to Local Community-Based Organizations

June 21, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston announced awarded eight grants to community-based organizations in Washtenaw and Livingston counties.



The organizations chosen have been targeted with financial support to further improve the health and well-being of residents living and working in communities served by each hospital.



To be considered for a grant, each non-profit organization chosen submitted an application demonstrating how their program addressed one or more priority needs identified in recent Community Health Needs Assessments.



These priorities include:

Trinity Health Ann Arbor

• Mental health and substance use disorders

• Obesity and related illnesses

• Preconceptual and perinatal health



Trinity Health Livingston

• Access to care

• Behavioral health

• Food security/access

• Transportation



“As community hospitals, we are committed to reinvesting our financial resources into the communities we serve,” said Alonzo Lewis, president of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston. “We are proud once again to support community-based organizations, whose efforts complement our own, and whose hard work is helping forge a better, healthier future for local families.”



This year’s grant recipients include:



1. Gleaners – Support for Gleaners’ Fresh Market at the Shared Harvest Pantry, which provides food-insecure families across Livingston County weekly access to fresh produce and dairy, free of charge.



2. Interfaith Hospitality Network at Alpha House – Support for the addition of a Housing Support Coordinator to help families experiencing homelessness find and maintain stable housing, as well as access to food, assistance with utilities, employment, mental health support and medical care.



3. Key Development Center, Inc. – Support for a comprehensive co-occurring treatment program for asset-limited, income-constrained employed ALICE individuals. This project will also explore the influence of adjunct treatment and Medication-assisted treatment on patient outcomes.



4. Livingston County EMS – Funding is for the purchase of a Piccolo and ultrasound machines to enhance the capabilities of the community paramedic program.



5. Michigan Prison Doula Initiative – Provides prenatal doula care and other support for pregnant prisoners at Women’s Huron Valley prison in Ypsilanti.



6. Student Advocacy Center of Michigan – Support for the evidence-based school and community-based mentoring program that improves mental health, social supports and life trajectories of Ypsilanti youth struggling most in school.



7. The Women’s Center of Southeastern Michigan – Investing to expand the counseling program and outreach to low-income Latinx residents who are under or uninsured; have Medicaid, Medicare, or WHP; and/or cannot afford health services. This project will also pilot a support group taught by a Spanish speaking therapist.



8. Washtenaw Area Council for Children – Investing to expand the existing educational programming and incorporating Survivor Moms’ Companion, to help break the cycle of intergenerational abuse and neglect.



About Trinity Health Michigan

Trinity Health Michigan is one of the state’s largest employers with more than 24,000 full-time employees serving 29 counties.



Trinity Health Michigan is composed of nine hospitals located in Ann Arbor, Chelsea, Grand Haven, Grand Rapids, Howell, Livonia, Muskegon, Pontiac and Shelby.





This article features information included in a press release from Trinity Health Michigan on 06/20/2023.