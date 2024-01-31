Trinity Health Announces Grant Program to Support Local Health Needs

January 31, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston announced the launch of a 2024 grant program to support each hospital’s Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) Program.



The grants, which can total up to $50,000 a year for two years for each organization chosen, will help fund sustainable projects in Washtenaw and Livingston Counties that promote optimal health among vulnerable populations, based on priorities identified within the CHNA.



The deadline to receive applications is March 4, 2024.



“Trinity Health Michigan is excited once again to partner with organizations that support our mission to be a compassionate and transforming healing presence within the communities we serve,” said Shekinah Singletery, director of Community Health and Well-Being at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston. “If your organization is working to address the outlined priority health needs in the community, I encourage you to review our grant eligibility requirements and apply, if appropriate.”



Trinity Health hospitals conduct a CHNA study every three years to identify issues within their service areas that impact health and well-being. The assessment is a guide for hospitals as they determine how and where to invest resources to improve the community’s health.



The new priority needs for Trinity Health Ann Arbor include mental health, housing, and access to health and social services (i.e. primary care, maternal/infant health and food access).



Priority needs for Trinity Health Livingston include mental health, food and nutrition security, and transportation.



To be eligible, funds received from the grant must be dedicated toward community benefit purposes.



Community benefits are programs and activities that provide treatment or promote health in response to an identified community need and meet at least one of the following criteria: Improve access to health care services, enhance health of the community, or advance medical or health knowledge.



