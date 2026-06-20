Trinity Health Awards $30,000 In Local Community Grants

June 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More than $30,000 in grants have been awarded to local organizations aimed at advancing cardiac emergency preparedness in their communities.



Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston, in partnership with the American Heart Association (AHA), announced that six grants totaling $30,000 have been awarded to local organizations aimed at advancing cardiac emergency preparedness in those communities.



Each selected organization will receive $5,000 to support the implementation of Cardiac Emergency Response Programs (CERPs) which help teams respond quickly to cardiac emergencies. The AHA will work with those organizations to implement the CERPs by conducting needs assessments and creating custom plans for each organization, among other responsibilities. The grants may be used to purchase and maintain automated external defibrillators (AEDs), including replacement batteries and pads, and CPR training and certification, among other needs.



Senior Vice President of Operations at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston. Lacey Sapkiewicz said “When a cardiac emergency happens, a rapid response can lead to better outcomes. That’s why we’re partnering with community organizations to make sure they’re equipped and ready to act quickly. By equipping organizations with the right tools, training and planning, we are helping strengthen emergency response across the communities we serve.”





The six grant recipients this year are:



-The Ivy Table: A café and event rental space in Livingston County offering a pay-what-you-can pricing model to ensure access to meals for individuals experiencing food insecurity.



-Chilson Hills Church: A local faith-based organization serving Livingston County through outreach and engagement.



-Howell Chamber of Commerce Foundation: A nonprofit organization that receives and administers funds for educational, cultural, scientific and charitable purposes to promote public welfare.



-Growing Hope: A Washtenaw County organization operating MarketPlace Hall, home to the Ypsilanti Farmers Market, indoor winter markets, community meals, youth programming and public events.



-FedUp Ministries: A mobile nonprofit organization in Washtenaw County that delivers meals, laundry and shower services to individuals facing food insecurity and systemic economic challenges.



-Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum: A hands-on science and learning center focused on sparking curiosity and promoting science literacy for children and adults.