Area Hospitals Earn Top Safety Grades

May 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two area hospitals have earned top grades for safety while one locally fell slightly.



Recognized nationally for patient safety and quality, Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Chelsea Hospital both received an “A” grade on its 2022 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade spring scorecard.



Announced Tuesday, the national distinction recognizes achievement in protecting patients from preventable harm and error within the hospital setting.



Alonzo Lewis, president of Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor and Trinity Health St. Joseph Mercy Livingston said “The community knows when they enter our facility, they are going to be met by experienced, hard-working caregivers committed to patient safety.” He said they celebrate the recognition and all of the colleagues that have worked so hard this past year to deliver safe, high-quality care to the communities they serve.



The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.



The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.



St. Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital off Byron Road earned a “B” grade. In 2021, the hospital earned an “A” in the fall and a “B” last spring.



The full grade details can be found in the provided link.