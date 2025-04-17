Tribar Moving All Operations to Howell, Shuttering Wixom Plants

April 17, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A local auto parts manufacturer announced plans to close their Wixom plant and move all operations to Howell.



Tribar Technologies released a statement on Apr. 10 saying that the company had been sold. The new owner was moving all their operations to the Howell plant, and the location in Wixom would be closed in 60 days.



Tribar makes plastic components for vehicles. “We are experts in the manufacture of automotive and mobility exterior and interior product assemblies serving 10+ of the top 20 vehicles sold,” according to their website.



“The buyer will be interviewing Tribar both hourly and salaried employees for employment opportunities,” the letter, written by Director of Human Resources Bob Brewster, said.



A WARN notice from Apr. 9 and signed by Brewer, said layoffs of employees are expected to be permanent and will take effect on June 7. Those affected aren’t entitled to any job bumping rights, but they will receive health plan continuation rights under COBRA.



An article from MLive said 188 jobs are being lost.



Tribar received several violations from EGLE after it was discovered that they had an “unauthorized release of a plating solution containing hexavalent chromium” into the Huron River in July of 2022. According to EGLE, several thousand gallons were released into the sewer system, which feeds the Wixom wastewater treatment plant and discharges to the Huron River system.



Tribar’s headquarters along with two manufacturing plants are located in Wixom.