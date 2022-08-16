Police: Tribar Manufacturing CEO's Home Vandalized

August 16, 2022

Pollution protestors vandalized the home of the CEO of the company responsible for a toxic chemical release into the Huron River.



Six people were detained by Northville Police near the home of Tribar Technologies Chairman/CEO Kevin Cramton on Friday. A group of 20 protestors were dressed in all black and chanting “Tribar must pay” and “clean up the river”.



The majority fled when police arrived. Several vehicles at the home were said to be damaged and spray paint was used to vandalize the garage and driveway with graffiti. The group also reportedly set off fireworks.



An anonymous press release from the group stated that despite Tribar’s repeated negligence, the company has not faced any consequences or fines for its crimes.



The state issued a no-contact recommendation on August 2nd after hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom the weekend of July 29th. The sewer feeds the Wixom wastewater treatment plant, which discharges to the Huron River system.



The no-contact recommendation was lifted this past Friday morning.



The state has issued violation notices to Tribar, which the company must respond to by specified dates.



Last week, environmental activists and others rallied in Milford and held a peaceful protest while calling for the company to be shut down.



Tribar issued a statement following the recent vandalism incident to say that it respects everyone's right to “peacefully and lawfully hold a rally. However, it said there is never an excuse for vandalism, harassment and criminal behavior at a private residence."



The police investigation is continuing.



Meanwhile, the state has launched an informational webpage to keep the public informed.