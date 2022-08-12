State Lifts "No Contact" Recommendation With Huron River Water

August 12, 2022

The state has lifted a “no contact” recommendation with Huron River water after reviewing data collected following a toxic chemical release in Wixom.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says there is no need for people and pets to continue to avoid contact with Huron River water. The recommendation was issued on August 2nd after hexavalent chromium was released into the Wixom Sewage Treatment Facility from Tribar Manufacturing in Wixom the weekend of July 29th. The sewer feeds the Wixom wastewater treatment plant, which discharges to the Huron River system.



Data received on Wednesday from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) and reviewed by MDHHS found chromium levels in the river were below levels of concern for effects on human health.



The state says the data review found that the amount of hexavalent chromium released into the Huron River was much less than originally thought; the release was predominantly trivalent chromium, not hexavalent chromium, which is a micro-nutrient that is part of humans’ diet and is said to be far less concerning from a health perspective; hexavalent chromium was not detected in the majority of the surface water samples; and the detections in three samples were well below the level that could cause harm.



Of 146 water samples collected throughout 42 river miles since the release, hexavalent chromium was detected in three samples. Chromium was found in six of 146 samples.



Hexavalent chromium is a known carcinogen that can cause a number of adverse health effects through ingestion, skin contact or inhalation.



Officials have emphasized there is no immediate threat to drinking water and test results will be communicated to the public.



Meanwhile, EGLE announced that it has created an informational webpage for the public. The link is provided. The page includes an interactive map showing locations of surface water sampling in response to the release, along with test results.



he interactive map shows more than 60 locations of ongoing sampling for hexchrome and total chromium along more than 42 miles of the Huron River system, from Wixom downstream to Barton Pond, site of a City of Ann Arbor drinking water system intake. Location markers on the map expand to show details such as date, water body, depth of sample, and whether any measurable amounts of hexchrome or total chromium were found. The map will be updated with results from ongoing sampling and testing.



MDHHS’s MI Toxic Hotline is still available for questions about potential health effects or exposures. People can call 800-648-6942, from 8am to 5pm Monday through Friday, as well as this weekend.