Trial Set For Linden Man Charged With Assaulting Children

September 11, 2019

A Linden man accused of inappropriately touching children at his wife’s daycare center is set to stand trial next month.



61-year-old Douglas William Walsh is charged with six counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving at least two alleged victims under the age of 13. Genesee County Circuit Court records show that a pre-trial hearing is set for October 8th, with a jury trial scheduled to start the following day.



The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred in August of 2014 at the in-home family child care center operated by Walsh’s wife. Authorities conducted interviews with a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, both of whom said Walsh touched them in their genital area on more than one occasion in the basement and upstairs of the home. Walsh’s attorney previously said the charges were unfounded and would be proven so at trial.



The child care home had its license suspended in July of 2017 by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs as a result of the allegations, though its operator is not facing any charges. Douglas Walsh remains free on a $60,000 personal recognizance bond. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. (JK)