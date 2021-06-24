Trial Ordered For Holt Woman Charged In Local Police Chase

June 24, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A trial has been ordered for an Ingham County woman charged earlier this year following a local police chase.



22-year-old Brooklyn Alexander of Holt was charged with fleeing and eluding police and commission of a felony with a motor vehicle following the March 1st incident.



Livingston County Sheriff’s deputies say they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Alexander on westbound I-96 near Latson Road that was reported stolen out of the Lansing area. When it failed to stop, a pursuit began that continued onto southbound D-19. Alexander reportedly lost control near David Road, ran off the roadway, and struck a fence, where she fled on foot but was eventually apprehended.



In court recently, 53rd District Court Judge Shauna Murphy found there was enough evidence to send the case to trial and bound it over to Livingston County Circuit Court, where a pre-trial hearing is set for July 23rd in front of Judge Michael Hatty.