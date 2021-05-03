Trial Ordered For Brighton Man On Rape & Imprisonment Charge

May 3, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A trial has been ordered for a Brighton man charged with sexually assaulting a woman several times.



31-year-old Joseph Henry Santana was arraigned February 28th on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and single counts each of unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and resisting, obstructing police.



That followed testimony from a Michigan State Police trooper that the female victim alleged she was restrained by Santana after repeatedly telling him she did not want to have sex with him. In 53rd District Court last week, a nurse testified to injuries on the victim’s body and residue from duct tape. She also said the woman told her she repeatedly pleaded with Santana to stop.



Judge Daniel Bain found there was sufficient evidence to send the case to trial on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and unlawful imprisonment, but dismissed one of the CSC counts and charges of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and resisting, obstructing police.



He also lowered Santana’s bond from $1 million to $100,000 but placed him under house arrest with a GPS tether. He also prohibited Santana from working as a massage therapist while awaiting trial. Santana is lodged at the Livingston County Jail. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison.