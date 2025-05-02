Trial of Lansing Man Charged in Death of Fowlerville Man Ruled to Move Forward

May 2, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A judge ruled there is enough evidence against a Lansing man who is accused of punching a Fowlerville man, resulting in his death.



According to authorities, 24-year-old David Gaines Jr reportedly punched 20-year-old Caleb Shermoe in the face outside a restaurant in January. Shermoe was knocked unconscious, falling and hitting his head on the concrete.



First responders were called, but Shermoe later succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.



A release by the East Lansing Police said Gaines was arraigned on one count of involuntary manslaughter March 20.



The case was bound over to the Ingham County Circuit Court on May 1, according to an article from WILX.