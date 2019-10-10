Trial Delayed For Linden Man Charged With Assaulting Kids

October 10, 2019

A Linden man accused of inappropriately touching children at his wife’s daycare center won’t stand trial until next year.



62-year-old Douglas William Walsh is charged with six counts of 2nd degree criminal sexual conduct involving at least two alleged victims under the age of 13. A trial had been set to begin this week in Genesee County Circuit Court, but court records show it was delayed until January 29th.



The charges stem from incidents that reportedly occurred in August of 2014 at the in-home family child care center operated by Walsh’s wife. Authorities conducted interviews with a 9-year-old girl and an 11-year-old girl, both of whom said Walsh touched them in their genital area on more than one occasion in the basement and upstairs of the home. Walsh’s attorney previously said the charges were unfounded and would be proven so at trial.



The child care home had its license suspended in July of 2017 by the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs as a result of the allegations, though its operator is not facing any charges. Walsh remains free on a $60,000 personal recognizance bond.



A motion granted on Tuesday, however, allowed him to remain free without an electronic tether. If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison. (JK)