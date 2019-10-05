Trial Delayed Again For Teen Charged In Friend's Murder

October 5, 2019

For a 5th time, the trial of a Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend has been adjourned.



18-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl is charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. He is also charged with one count of felony firearm. Following four previous adjournments, his trial in Genesee County Circuit Court had been set to begin this past Tuesday, but was adjourned again despite Judge Richard Yuille previously saying there would be no further adjournments. A reason for the postponement was not provided. Court records now show it is re-set for December 3rd.



Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. An autopsy indicated Morris was shot from behind at point blank range. During a 911 call of the incident, Akl can be heard screaming, telling the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him.



Previous testimony included two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. Patrol car video of Akl after he was placed into custody showed him screaming, “Why did I do this?” He remains jailed without bond. (JK)