Trial Set For South Lyon Man Charged In Milford Robbery

April 3, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A suspect in the robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Milford has been found competent to stand trial.



48-year-old Dennis Michael Maynarich of South Lyon was charged with armed robbery for the September 1st incident at the Rottermond Jewelers on North Main Street. A criminal responsibility exam ordered last October was reviewed Tuesday in Oakland County Circuit Court, where it was determined he was competent to stand trial. A May 4th pretrial hearing was scheduled with a June 7th trial date also set.



Authorities say Maynarich, who remains jailed on a $500,000 bond, walked into the Rottermond store with a gun and demanded a particular piece of jewelry before fleeing. Responding officers then located him in a nearby parking lot.



Maynarich is also charged in a number of other robbery incidents in Oakland County, including first-degree retail fraud and armed robbery for two separate incidents in Novi.