Trial Date Set For White Lake Man Charged With Shooting Ex-Roommate

June 26, 2019

After being charged with shooting his former roommate, a White Lake man will stand trial later this year.



24-year-old Brandon Lee Morfitt is charged with one count of assault with intent to murder and three weapons counts in the January 4th shooting of a 22-year-old man. White Lake Township police found the victim lying on a porch of a home in the 300 block of Willow Lane when they arrived after being dispatched on a disturbance complaint. The victim had been shot in the abdomen and was seriously injured.



At a hearing this week in Oakland County Circuit Court, a judge set a pre-trial date for August 6th and a trial date of September 12th. Previously the judge granted a defense motion to reduce Morfitt’s $150,000 cash bond to $100,000 with a 10% cash alternative. But the judge also ordered Morfitt to wear a GPS tether while out on bond. (JK)