Trial Continues May 30th For Suspect In Linden Mother's Murder

May 13, 2019

The trial of a woman charged with fatally shooting a pregnant Linden woman and her co-worker will continue later this month.



The trial of 57-year-old Jacquelyn Tyson began April 24th on two counts of pre-meditated 1st degree murder and two counts of felony firearms. Originally, Tyson was set to undergo a jury trial, but instead elected for a non-jury trial in front of Genesee County Circuit Court Judge Joseph Farah. After several days of testimony, the trial was adjourned to continue May 30th.



The charges were filed after the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Lyric Work of Linden and 45-year-old Tamara Johnson of Mt. Morris at the leasing office of the Grand Oaks Apartments in Grand Blanc on July 26th, 2016. Johnson was pronounced dead at a hospital while Work, who was pregnant, was put on life support so the baby could be delivered. Work then passed away three days later. Her child survived. Authorities have yet to say what the motive was for the shooting. However, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton previously said the shootings could have precipitated from a dispute over Tyson's apartment.



Tyson is being held without bond at the State Forensic Center for Psychiatry, and has twice been declared incompetent. Court records show she will continue to receive treatment while housed there pending the continuance of her trial. (JK)