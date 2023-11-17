Trial Continues for Man Accused of Killing Young Child from Wixom

November 17, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A trial is being held for a man accused of killing a young child from Wixom last year.



32-year-old Deangelo Hawkins is charged with first degree felony murder and child abuse following the death of 4-year-old Jaice DuPont.



According to The Oakland Press, the child suffered injuries while being cared for by Hawkins in March of 2022 at The Village apartment complex, located at Beck Road and Pontiac Trail near downtown Wixom.



Hawkins was apparently caring for Jaice while the child's mother, Mylaysha Davis, was at work.



Hawkins told authorities that Jaice took a fall while he was brushing his teeth. Jaice was taken to the hospital with severe head injuries and died five days later.



Wixom Police believe Hawkins lied to 911 dispatchers when he described the fall as a "simple accident." During testimony in 2022, Officer Craig Scherbarth told the court that he arrived to the apartment to find the child naked, unresponsive and “trying to breathe, but couldn’t.”



Hawkins has a lengthy criminal record that includes charges of kidnapping, rape, and assault in neighboring Wayne County.



