Trial Again Delayed For Man Charged With Assaulting Child

July 22, 2019

There’s been another delay in the trial of a New Hudson man charged with the severe beating of his girlfriend’s infant son.



24-year-old Seth Blumberg had originally been set to stand trial last November on charges of assault with intent to murder and 1st degree child abuse. That was then adjourned to April, with multiple delays finally leading to a determination earlier this month that a trial won’t take place until October 21st. Court records indicate the adjournment was to allow for additional investigation and discovery.



Police began investigating Blumberg after the child’s mother brought the infant to the hospital March 29th of 2018 when she noticed bruising on the child. An Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy testified Blumberg admitted trying to kill the infant, including trying to choke him, so he could spend more time with the child’s mother. She testified that she dated Blumberg for about a month before moving into a two-bedroom apartment with him and his step-brother and that there were numerous occasions when Blumberg was being too rough with the infant, including picking the child up by his head.



Blumberg remains jailed under a $500,000 cash bond. If convicted, he faces up to life in prison. At the time of his arrest, Blumberg was on probation from a 2016 guilty plea to charges of possessing child sexually abusive material and two counts of criminal sexual conduct involving someone ages 13-15. (JK)