Tri-City Ghost Hunters Present: A Paranormal Evidence Reveal Of The Pinckney Library

November 1, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Calling all fans of the supernatural.



An encore presentation has been scheduled for an immersive evening inside the haunted Pinckney Community Public Library.



Paranormal Author and Investigator Nicole Beauchamp and her team, the Tri-City Ghost Hunters Society, will host a special in-person event on Saturday, December 13th at 1:30pm at the Library located at 125 Putnam Street.



Beauchamp and her crew will share their “chilling results” from their personal paranormal investigation conducted by her team on-site at the library and the public investigation held earlier this year in April.



Through photos, EVPs, and firsthand accounts, “attendees will get an exclusive look into the building’s haunted history—and the spirits that may still linger”.

Beauchamp will not have books for sale at this presentation but organizers said she will be available to sign items brought to the event.



The event is free.



Registration begins December 1st and can be done by calling the library at 734-878-3888 or by visiting the provided link.