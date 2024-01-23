Tree Removal Prompts Traffic Detour in Waterford & White Lake Twps.

January 23, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Construction in Waterford and White Lake Townships will cause traffic to be detoured throughout the day on Saturday, January 27th.



The Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) expects to close Pontiac Lake Road from Highland Road/M-59 to Fisk Road on the Waterford Township/White Lake Township border on Saturday, Jan. 27, for the removal of a large tree.



The work could be moved to Sunday, Jan. 28 in the event of inclement weather.



During the closure, residential access on Pontiac Lake Road will be maintained east and west of the full closure between Arlington and Kingston streets.



The detour for through traffic is Highland Road (M-59) to Fisk Road, back to Pontiac Lake Road and vice versa. Pontiac Lake Road will reopen the same day.



This segment of Pontiac Lake Road carries approximately 2,380 vehicles daily.