Tree Removal Work Could Impact Traffic

March 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tree removal work is scheduled to begin in preparation for a new roundabout in Salem Township.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission says it’s starting to feel a little bit like spring, which means the construction season is right around the corner.



The Commission advises that this coming week, its tree contractor will begin removing approximately 200 trees of various sizes near the intersection of Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road in Salem Township.



The trees are being removed in preparation for a single-lane roundabout that will be constructed this year. That will allow for alignment of the intersection and allow for required road drainage improvements. All trees are expected to be felled by March 31st.



The Commission advises that the intersection will remain open to traffic while the tree contractor is working but there may be intermittent lane closures.



Once construction begins, the Pontiac Trail-North Territorial intersection will be closed to all traffic, with a detour posted. Access for residents and property owners will be maintained.



A link to the project page is provided.