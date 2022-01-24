Tree Removal Work To Impact Traffic In Northfield Township

January 24, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Tree removal work is planned in Northfield Township this week in preparation for a larger construction project.



Starting tomorrow, a contractor for the Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin removing select trees along Barker Road between Kearney Road and Jennings Road. The tree removals are ahead of the planned resurfacing project set to take place early this summer.



Barker Road will not be closed to traffic but delays are said to be likely due to lane restrictions. The Commission advises that motorists, emergency services and others use an alternate route.



The tree removal work is expected to take two days to complete. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions. Sidewalks and crossing signals will not be impacted by the work.