Volunteers Sought For Community Tree Planting Event

October 5, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Volunteers are being sought for a community tree planting event in Howell next week.



ReLeaf Michigan, a statewide non-profit tree organization, in collaboration with the City of Howell, Armor Protective Packaging, and the DTE Energy Foundation, is looking for volunteers to help plant 26 trees along Riddle Street on Friday, October 13th.



ReLeaf Michigan, a 35-year-old non-profit organization, partners with communities statewide to replenish community tree canopies through volunteer tree planting events. In 2022, the DTE Foundation granted $350,000 to ReLeaf for tree plantings in communities throughout the state.



Trees improve air and water quality, reduce stormwater runoff, improve mental wellness, reduce childhood asthma rates, cool neighborhoods, and enhance commercial and economic vitality.



Among the volunteers for the upcoming event will be LeAnn Dochstader with Armor Protective Packaging. She said the company started a “green team” to focus on sustainability and reduce its carbon footprint, and they got involved as they were looking for something to do in the community – notably tree planting.



Dochstader told WHMI for her, it’s a matter of trees being a great way to capture carbon in the atmosphere and that’s her way of reducing greenhouse gases. Further, she said trees improve air quality in general, look nice, and have been shown to improve mental wellness.



The group will meet at West Street Park at 8:45am for sign-in and a planting demonstration with ReLeaf Michigan’s tree experts. Families are welcome.



Volunteers are asked to wear closed-toe shoes and comfortable clothing and bring a shovel, hard rake, and work gloves if they have them.



The event will take place rain or shine, and no planting experience is necessary.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.