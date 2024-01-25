Michigan's Individual Income Tax Filing Season Begins Jan. 29

January 25, 2024

The Michigan Department of Treasury says that Monday, Jan. 29 will be the official start date of the 2024 tax season, when the agency will begin processing individual income tax returns.



Individuals can file their state income tax return online, with a tax professional, or by mailing in paper forms and documentation. All state of Michigan income tax returns and payment of any taxes owed must be received by April 15, 2024.



For the convenience of taxpayers, the state's individual income tax deadline is the same date set by the Internal Revenue Service.



“The individual income tax season is rapidly approaching,” said Deputy State Treasurer Kavita Kale, who oversees Treasury’s Revenue Services program areas. “The Michigan Department of Treasury will be ready to process your return when the filing season begins later this month. We will work as fast as practical to process your return and issue refunds, especially with some of the recent changes to state law regarding the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families and the Retirement Tax rollback.”



All employers are required to mail previous year income record forms - W-2s and 1099s - to their employees by Jan. 31. End-of-the-year pay stubs should not be used when filing a state income tax return because they are typically not an accurate reflection of all income received.



Taxpayers who rush to file without all the necessary paperwork will need to file an amended return later. State income tax returns filed without the required paperwork will be placed on hold for future processing and review.



To learn more about Michigan's individual income tax, visit the provided link