Treasury: Individual Income Tax Returns Due in Less Than a Month

March 22, 2024

Dan Martin / news@WHMI.com



The Michigan Department of Treasury is reminding residents that it’s tax time once again.



Individual tax returns are due in less than a month.



State individual income tax returns must be filed electronically, or postmarked through the U.S. Postal Service by 11:59pm on Monday April 15th.



Deputy State Treasurer Kavita Kale says “Taxpayers still have time to complete and file their 2023 tax return before the mid-April deadline.” Kale adds “This year there are a lot of tax benefits on the table for Michigan’s taxpayers, including an expanded Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families, and the “Retirement Tax” rollback.



Consider e-filing, or finding a reputable tax preparer to ensure an accurate return is filed and all benefits are received.



For the 2023 tax year, the Michigan Earned Income Tax Credit for Working Families quintupled from 6% to 30% and retirees have more options for choosing the best taxing situation for their retirement benefits.



To date, more than 2.1 million returns for the 2023 tax year have been processed.



The average refund amount is about $841.



To learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax, assistance, or to download forms, visit the provided links.