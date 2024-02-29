Traveling soon? Don't Forget your Recreational Safety Certificate

February 29, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



If you’re planning a spring break trip to a warm destination and intend to rent a personal watercraft (such as a Jet Ski), the DNR reminds you to bring a copy of your Michigan boater safety certificate.



Safety certificates are proof that you’ve completed a program meant to teach the fundamentals of safety for your chosen activity. Many states require this documentation before allowing you to rent and/or operate a boat or personal watercraft.



If you've misplaced your certificate, a duplicate can be requested from the DNR.



In Michigan, people born before July 1, 1996, may legally operate a boat without restrictions. Those born on or after July 1, 1996, may legally operate a motorized boat over 6 horsepower only if they have been issued a boating safety certificate and have it in their possession.



Anyone born on or after Dec. 31, 1978, must have a boater safety certificate to legally operate a personal watercraft.



If you need a safety certificate, you can take recreational safety education courses online. More information can be accessed at the provided link or by emailing DNR-LED-RecSafety@Michigan.gov.