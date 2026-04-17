Travel Advisories For US-23 & I-96

April 17, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Travel advisory for US-23 in Washtenaw County today, and for I-96 in Livingston County next week.



Southbound US-23 from Joy Road to Warren Road will have a single lane closed for rumble strip installation in Washtenaw County. That’s scheduled from 10am to 3pm today.



Next Tuesday, MDOT advises that westbound I-96 from Latson Road to D-19 (Pinckney Road) will have two lanes closed for pavement marking repairs in the Howell area. That double lane closure will be in effect from 10am to 3pm.