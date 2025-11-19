Travel Advisories For US-23, M-36, I-96, & M-39

November 19, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Various travel advisories for motorists to put on their radar.





MDOT advises the following US-23 and M-36 ramps will be intermittently closed for shoulder work in the Green Oak Township area.



From 7am to 3pm this Thursday:



-The southbound US-23 Exit 54A ramp to M-36 will be intermittently closed. MDOT says traffic will be detoured to exit at Silver Lake Road Exit 55, then go south on Whitmore Lake Road to M-36.



The eastbound M-36 entrance ramp to southbound US-23 will also be intermittently closed. Traffic will be detoured via southbound Whitmore Lake Road and eastbound 8 Mile to southbound US-23.





A separate weekend advisory for I-96 and M-39/Southfield Freeway.





MDOT says bridge maintenance repairs require the closure of lanes on the I-96 Express lanes and the M-39/Southfield ramps.



9am-5pm, Saturday 11/22:



-EB I-96 at M-39/Southfield, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed

-WB I-96 ramp CLOSED to SB M-39

-NB M-39 ramp CLOSED to I-96 express and local



9am-5pm, Sunday 11/23:



-WB I-96 at M-39/Southfield, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed

-SB M-39/Southfield ramp CLOSED to EB I-96 express and local