Volunteers Needed For Trash Bash

March 9, 2019

Trash Bash is next weekend and volunteers are needed.



Island Lake Recreation Area and Friends of Island Lake State Recreation Area are hosting their first monthly clean-up day. They plan to have "trash bashes" on the third Saturday of every month and welcome members of the public to attend upcoming events. On Saturday, March 16th from 10 am to noon, volunteers will clean up McCabe Road behind the gravel pit, off Silver Lake Road, which is the south border of the state park. Volunteers will leave Island Lake headquarters at 10am but should arrive a few minutes early to meet their clean-up crew. Those who arrive after 10am should meet the group along McCabe Road and look for a MDNR truck. The park will provide trash bags but volunteers should bring work gloves and safety vests if they have them, although some will be available on site for use.



Anyone with questions can call (810) 229-7067 or visit the link provided. Facebook photo. (JM)