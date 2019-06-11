Transtar Automotive Technologies To Host Groundbreaking

June 11, 2019

An upcoming groundbreaking ceremony will mark the start of an important expansion for a Genoa Township business.



Transtar Autobody Technologies will be constructing a 6,225-square-foot addition and 26-space parking lot expansion at the existing headquarters and manufacturing plant. Transtar provides paint, primers and specialty coatings for collision repair, restoration, commercial, fleet and light industrial applications. The new Training and Color Development Center will support the company’s goal to better serve its customers in North America. The training center will contain prep stations, a mixing room, classrooms, and downdraft spray booth. The space and equipment will give Transtar the capacity to train approximately 400 technicians and painters per year. The facility will also house a color laboratory that will allow Transtar to more quickly add new vehicle model year color formulas to its refinishing system and insure collision repair customers have the latest formulas for an accurate color match. Transtar President Charlie Fuqua says having the color lab on site will speed their ability to get new, accurate formulas out into the market.



The groundbreaking ceremony will be held on June 18th at the company headquarters on Heiserman Drive. The Transtar team will be joined by the chairman and CEO of Transtar’s parent company, as well as state and local dignitaries. (JM)