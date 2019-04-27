Genoa Township Business To Add Building Addition

April 27, 2019

A Genoa Township business is expanding.



The board met recently and recommended approval of an environmental impact assessment for a proposed 6,225-square-foot addition and parking lot expansion to the existing Transtar Autobody Technologies facility located on Heiserman Drive. The company website says it is dedicated to developing, producing and marketing quality products to the automotive aftermarket. Products include a refinishing system, plastic repair materials, adhesives, sealants and specialty coatings, compounds and glazes, clearcoats and primers. Supervisor Bill Rogers tells WHMI it’s a small addition primarily for training purposes and high-end type auto body painting.



Rogers tells WHMI the company will be utilizing the new space primarily to train employees and others on their equipment and process. He says it’s a nice little addition and a positive when people keep growing in the township. Rogers says the company is just adding on to one end of the building and they have accommodated all of the requirements regarding parking etc, again adding it’s encouraging that they’ll see more people in the township. The parking lot expansion will allow for an additional 26 parking spaces on site. The Planning Commission has already approved the site plan and had recommended board approval of the impact assessment. (JM)