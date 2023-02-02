Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day Celebrated in Livingston County

February 2, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Livingston County Transportation Coalition will host a pancake breakfast in support of the 2nd Annual Rosa Parks Transit Equity Day.



Breakfast will take place on Friday, February 3rd from 8:00 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Torch 180 in Fowlerville with collaboration from other community organizations such as LETS and Church & Society Committee of First UMC Brighton.



Donations are encouraged for breakfast. The goal of the event is to increase awareness of safe, reliable, equitable, and sustainable transportation for all.