Transgender Education And Engagement Event Coming To Brighton

November 14, 2019

A special event for parents and caregivers of transgender youth is coming to Brighton.



Last month saw National Coming Out Day on October 11th. This month, the Michigan Organization on Adolescent Sexual Health, or MOASH, and Stand with Trans are presenting the Southeast Michigan Community and Education Day. The event will take place this Saturday, at the Community Unitarian Universalist Church in Brighton, from 10am to 2:30pm. Two speakers will engage the crowd; Hunter Keith, and Dr. Daniel Shumer. Dr. Shumer comes from the University of Michigan’s pediatric endocrinology department. There, he has done extensive work around transgender youth, studying the disparities and challenges they face.



From 10am to noon, attendees can participate in Transgender 101 for parents and caregivers of trans/gender diverse youth. After a provided lunch, a roundtable discussion with legal, education, mental health, medical, and tables will be set up from 1pm until 2:30.



This event is free and made possible due to a grant from the Community Foundation, Southeast Michigan, HOPE Fund.



For more information, contact Lacy Slay at lacy.slay@moash.org.

To register, visit https://bit.ly/2kk7mTb. (MK)