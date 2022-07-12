Huron-Clinton Metroparks Prioritizing Local Trail Projects

July 12, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A grant-funded study has identified a non-motorized trail connection between four large regional parks in Livingston County.



The Huron-Clinton Metroparks continues to prioritize trail projects and is working to connect communities to local parks while also providing more accessible trails.



When conducting surveys, a press release states the Metroparks have found that respondents almost always rank trails and trail improvements as the top recreational priority in the region – which officials say was kept that in mind when budgeting for projects in 2022.



In June, the Metroparks presented a Trail Connection Feasibility Study after working with a local consulting group to determine a safe and efficient non-motorized trail connection between four large regional parks in Livingston County: the Brighton State Recreation Area, Huron Meadows Metropark, Island Lake State Recreation Area, and Kensington Metropark.



The release states that thanks to grant funding from the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Legacy Fund of the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, the study has prepared agencies to construct a trail connection that will provide access and recreational opportunities for both residents and visitors. Routes for the project were evaluated on seven different criteria and narrowed down to a final recommended route, the Central Route.



Officials say public input showed that as the favored route because it is safe, connects all the parks, connects to existing trails, and provides neighborhood access and options for longer trips.



Although funding is not yet available to construct the trail connection, estimated to cost more than $11 (m) million, officials say it is a top priority for communities and organizations as they seek to find funding opportunities utilizing grants and existing budgets.



Metroparks Director Amy McMillan said they know that connectivity is important to trail users and communities alike. She said having a network of inter-connected trails allows users to safely enjoy multiple parks, as well as local businesses in the surrounding communities. McMillan commented that it’s a benefit for those users, the parks their visiting and the local economy. She called it “a win for everyone” but noted connections like these aren’t always easy to design and construct. McMillan said it’s been great having grant dollars that allowed them to work with an expert consultant that brought partners and communities together to find the best solution.



Meanwhile, visitors to Huron-Clinton Metroparks will see trail and trail-related projects taking place across the park system this summer.



McMillan stated “We’re super excited about all the ongoing and future projects around trails. All of this work will lead to even better experiences for all visitors, and we’re excited to see more people becoming healthier and making memories in the Metroparks because of it”.



Since the Metroparks will be working on projects throughout the summer in multiple parks, officials remind visitors to obey any construction signs they may come across for safety purposes.



A link to the study is provided and a press release is attached. Photo: Metroparks