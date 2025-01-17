Traffic Study Along Maple Road In Wixom Area

January 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A traffic study is underway in the Wixom area.



The City advises that contractors are conducting a traffic study along Maple Road, east of Wixom, over the next couple of weeks. They’ll be using traffic counters to assess safety and vehicle patterns. The study is part of the preliminary planning for the upcoming construction of the new Wixom Elementary School.



The new school was part of a $250 (m) million bond approved by voters in the Walled Lake Consolidated Schools district last May.



Replacement of the Wixom Elementary School on a new, undisclosed site owned by the district is aligned with City of Wixom Master Plan. The current school was built in the 1940’s. The district said its current location on one of the busiest school site thoroughfares, along with its age, creates many challenging traffic, safety, and infrastructure issues and complaints. Building a new school was deemed a benefit, and the district will continue to study potential uses for the current Wixom Elementary building.



More information about the project and bond are available in the provided links.