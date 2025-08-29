Traffic Still a Concern with Latest Sheetz, Chick-fil-A Proposals in Hartland

August 29, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



New plans for a Chick-fil-A in Hartland Township, along with a proposed Sheetz fuel station and convenience store, both cleared procedural hurdles at the local Planning Commission Thursday night.



Chick-fil-A is now eyeing the former Big Boy restaurant on the northside of M-59, east of U.S. 23. The popular fast food chain had previously been approved on the site of the old Burger King on the southside of M-59.



Sheetz is looking to repurpose the former Walgreen's site on the northeast corner of M-59 and Old U.S. 23.



Some members of the public continued to voice concerns about increased traffic along the M-59, in particular southbound Old U.S. 23, where customers of the existing CVS pharmacy and Kroger grocery store exit.



Video of the Planning Commission meeting is linked below.



Photos of Sheetz' site plan for M-59/Old U.S. 23 and Chick-fil-A's concept for former Big Boy site.